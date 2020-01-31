U.S. Issues Foreign Per Diem Rates Effective Feb. 1, 2020

Foreign per diem rates for U.S. business travel to about 50 cities and other jurisdictions, including Johannesburg, Madrid, Rotterdam, and Warsaw, were updated by the U.S. State Department and take effect Feb. 1, 2020.

Adjustments effective Feb. 1 also are applicable to foreign per diem rates for U.S. business travel to some other cities and locations in Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Cyprus, Dominica, Eswatini (Swaziland), Fiji, France, Japan, Morocco, Namibia, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, and the United Kingdom, the department said in its updated...